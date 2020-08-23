COVID-19 Risk Dial At “Yellow”, New Cases Still Being Confirmed
On Saturday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 27 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 3,618. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
Even so on Friday, Mayor Gaylor Baird and LLCHD announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov has moved to the yellow level for the first time since July 2, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is now moderate. The dial had been at the low orange level indicating high risk for the last three weeks. On the color-coded dial, red represents “severe,” the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is usually updated every Friday.
The Mayor thanked the public for the precautionary steps that have been taken to lower the threat.
