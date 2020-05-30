Lincoln Mayor to Propose City Ordinance to Combat Hate Intimidation
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (Courtesy Photo)
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that her administration is proposing an ordinance on Monday to strengthen the city’s ability to respond to acts of hate. It would create a new offense called “hate intimidation,” and can be charged to an individual who’s intent is to intimidate due to their status, including race, color, religion, physical or mental disability, national origin, age, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.
The Mayor said is it being proposed in response to recent troubling events in Lincoln. “I join the rest of our community in condemning acts of bigotry,” said Gaylor Baird. “In our city, we value every resident and the diversity of identities, backgrounds, and perspectives they contribute to our community.”
Those who experience acts of discrimination in Lincoln are urged to contact the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights by calling 402-441-7264.
