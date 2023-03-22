Lincoln Mother Arrested In Connection To Child’s Death

A 31-year-old Lincoln woman will be arraigned in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.

Lincoln Police say Brittany Cook was arrested on Tuesday and put in the Lancaster County Jail. Cook’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Joshua Tackett, was arrested March 14 and faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Court records say Cook's 22-month-old son was unconscious when he arrived at CHI St. Elizabeth on March 12 with obvious signs of abuse. The child was in critical condition and had no brain activity. The toddler later died on March 17 at Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Court records also indicate Cook told police she had been dating Tackett since January and since that time noticed numerous bruises and injuries to the boy almost daily. Documents go on to detail a story Tackett told Cook, that a few weeks ago he passed out and fell on the ground on top of the boy.

Since then, Cook reported that the child had an injury to his leg and that he had not been able to walk, but told LPD she had not taken him to the doctor for any treatment.

The report also says the child had fallen down the stairs three days before the mother took him to the hospital. Court documents said that Cook told police the boy was tired and not eating regularly during that time.

The mother’s other children have now been taken into state custody.