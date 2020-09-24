Lincoln Native and Royals Outfielder Alex Gordon Will Retire From Baseball
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 24)–After 14 seasons, Kansas City Royals outfielder and Lincoln native Alex Gordon says he will retire at the end of the season, which is Sunday.
During a news conference heard on KFOR Thursday afternoon, Gordon said as a player, he wanted everyone to see him as a hard worker, someone who played the game the right way and was a good teammate.
“Hopefully, when people think about me, they think of me as someone that just left it all on the line, before the game and after the game. And was always a good person to everybody in that clubhouse,” Gordon said.
While he never quite hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015. Gordon is 36 and says his decision to retire was influenced by the pandemic. He now wants to spend more time with his family and “catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”
After a stellar high school career at Lincoln Southeast in three sports (baseball, football and basketball), plus an All-American career at Nebraska, Gordon was drafted by the Royals as the second overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. With the Royals, Gordon was a three-time All-Star and won seven Gold Glove awards between 2011 and 2019.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.