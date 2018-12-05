Lincoln Native Dies In Texas Crash

A Lincoln native and recent University of Nebraska graduate was killed in a car crash in Austin, Texas. It happened November 29, when Matthew Lutomski lost control of the car he was driving and struck a metal utility pole, according to an accident report by the Austin Police Department. Lutomski, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from Delta Upsilon – UNL, Lutomski was a recent graduate of the university. “Today we lost a recently graduated brother. Matt Lutomski you will be missed, we are keeping your family in our thoughts,” the account tweeted on Nov. 30. Lutomski is also listed as a graduate of Lincoln East High School.