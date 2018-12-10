Lincoln Nature Center Arranging Trips to View Birds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Pioneers Park Nature Center ins Lincoln is arranging trips next year for people to view birds: sandhill cranes, greater prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse.

The first trips are scheduled for March 8 and March 9. Travelers will leave from Antelope Park in Lincoln at noon and return the same night from their journeys to watch sandhill cranes at two spots in south-central Nebraska.

The next trip is scheduled for April 26 through April 28. Participants will travel to the Switzer Ranch near Burwell so they can watch the booming and dancing of the greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse.

Registration is open for both programs. Contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895 or naturecenterlincoln.ne.gov. More information on the Pioneers Park Nature Center is available online .