Lincoln Parks and Rec Will Hold Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at ‘F’ Street Rec Center

June 21, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Getty Images.

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–A special Juneteenth celebration is being held Saturday from 10am to 3pm at the “F” Street Community Center off of 13th and “F” Street.

A news release from Lincoln Parks and Recreation says it’s free and open to the public. Among the activities will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, big wheel derby, classic car show, free food and raffle prizes, along with face-painting, DJ and street dance.

To volunteer, contact Jerry Taylor, “F” Street Community Center, at 402-441-7963 or [email protected].

For more information about the “F” Street Community Center event, visit the facility Facebook page or call 402-441-7951. For more information about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

