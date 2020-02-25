Lincoln Parks and Recreation Offering Lifeguard Instructor Courses
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will offer Lifeguard and Lifeguard Instructor Courses March 13th through 15th. The 3-day classes will be held at the Lincoln High School pool, 2229 “J” Street.
The schedule for both courses is 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Participants in the American Red Cross Lifeguard Course must be at least 15 years old by March 15. Participants 16 years old and over who successfully complete the course are encouraged to apply for a summer position as a lifeguard. The fee for the course is $150. Participants must be able to complete the following prerequisites:
- Swim 300 yards using front crawl or breaststroke.
- Tread water for two minutes without using hands.
- Complete the following in under 100 seconds: Swim 20 yards, surface dive to retrieve a 10-pound object, kick 20 yards on back with both hands on the object, exit the pool.
