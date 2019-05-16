Lincoln Parks and Recreation Seeks Advisory Board Student Applications

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applicants to fill two student representative positions on its Advisory Board.

Students attending a public or private high school or home school in Lincoln are eligible. Students may serve on the board during their junior and/or senior year of high school.

Terms typically begin in June, with the option of a one-year reappointment. The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking one student to serve during the 2018-2019 school year. Applications are due by May 22nd.

The Advisory Board is a 16-member Board appointed by the Mayor to represent the citizens of Lincoln on issues relating to the long-range planning for parks and park facilities, the operation of parks, and the delivery of recreational services in our community.

