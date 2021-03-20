Lincoln Police 2020 Use Of Force Report Published
(KFOR News March 20, 2021) The Lincoln Citizen Police Advisory Board is making the police department’s use of force policies and data more transparent to the community. The Citizen Police Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the community, the police and the mayor’s office. Every year they release an annual report, and 2020′s breaks down how the police department met resistance with force throughout the year.
Our media partner 10/11 NOW reports in 2020 officers were met with resistance 26% more often than in 2019. Officers used control or force 28% more than in 2019. Of the race groups police used force against in 2020 60% were white, 20% were Black, 9% were Hispanic, 5% were Native American and 3% were Asian. The use of force in 2020 also resulted in more serious injuries, both on the part of the officer and the suspect. 288% more officers required medical attention than in 2019 and 43% more suspects required medical attention in 2020 than in 2019.
The Citizen Police Advisory Board holds quarterly meetings where anybody can provide input on the Lincoln Police Department. The next one will be in June. Read the full 2020 CPAB report here.