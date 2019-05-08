Lincoln Police Chief Reveals Details of Murder-Suicide

(KFOR May 8, 2019)  KFOR’s Dale Johnson sits down with Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister on KFOR’s Lincoln Live  for an update on the May 2, 2019 double shooting in the 1100 block of Geranium Drive.

The Chief tells KFOR NEWS the investigation shows 49-year-old, Adnan Almansouri shot his 35-year-old wife, Rasha Khaled, 4 times, then turned the gun on himself.

The couple’s 5 children, ranging in age from 3 to 14, were home during the shootings.  They are being cared for by family members.

Chief Bliemeister urges the public to report domestic abuse. If you or someone you know is being abused, you can contact the Lincoln Police Department or one of the many community partners committed to supporting victims. Voices of Hope offers services and support to all victims of domestic violence.

