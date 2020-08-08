Lincoln Police Department Conducting Back to School Traffic Enforcement
In addition to normal school zone enforcement, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting it’s Back to School Traffic Enforcement Project beginning Wednesday, August 12th through Wednesday, September 2nd.
This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers each day, at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and non-compliance with seat belt laws.
