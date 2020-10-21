Lincoln Police Department Seeking Re-Accreditation
Lincoln, NE (October 21, 2020) Beginning Monday, November 2nd, 2020, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will conduct a three-day compliance assessment of the Lincoln Police Department.
The team will measure the agency’s continued ability to meet national public safety standards. The
Lincoln Police Department is one of seven agencies in the State of Nebraska that are nationally accredited by CALEA, and has continuously maintained accredited status since April 1989.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln Police Department will be among the first agencies to
experience a virtual inspection format. Chief Jeff Bliemeister invites agency personnel and members of the community to offer comments directly to the CALEA assessment team on the agency’s ability to meet these professional standards.
November 3rd, 2020 – Phone Call-in Session to the CALEA assessment team by calling (402)
441-7003 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
November 3rd, 2020 – Virtual Public Hearing Session (via Zoom) will occur starting at 3 PM.
Topic: Lincoln Police Department – CALEA Public Hearing
Time: November 3, 2020 03:00 PM Central Time
Join Zoom Meeting
https://lincolnne.zoom.us/j/99380662729?pwd=SnNaeDVOeFpZN1p5dHEyQiszdXhYZz09
Meeting ID: 993 8066 2729
Password: 798119
The community can also submit written comments directly to CALEA by mail or online. Please
note “Lincoln Police Department” in the subject line.
Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA)
13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320
Gainesville, Virginia 20155
E-mail: www.calea.org/contact-us