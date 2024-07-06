Lincoln Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)– The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a business parking lot at 1550 South Coddington Avenue, in southwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News that on Friday evening at 10:00 p.m., LPD was sent to the area on a report of gunshots and vehicles fleeing the scene. A 25-year-old Lincoln man was located in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LPD is investigating what led to the shooting but know several others individuals were present. We are working to identify witnesses and the suspect. No arrests have

been made at this time. We are asking those with information to come forward.

Crime Scene Investigators will be at the scene processing evidence as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the incident can call our non-

emergency number at 402-441-6000 or, if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. More information will be available at the Monday

morning briefing on July 8.