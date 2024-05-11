Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Crash S. 16 & ‘E’ Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an unborn child. LPD Lieutenant Jason Wesch told KFOR News that just after 2:30 pm Friday, a 2017 Kia Optima had been travelling southbound on 16 Street when it collided with a Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on ‘E’ Street through the intersection.

Medical personnel rendered aid to a pregnant female passenger in the Kia Optima who was transported to a local hospital. Emergency procedures continued at the hospital however the infant was pronounced deceased shortly after an emergency delivery. The identities of those involved are not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.