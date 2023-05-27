Lincoln Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting In Southwest Lincoln

(KFOR May 27, 2023) Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that that injured one person near downtown Friday evening. In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say they were dispatched to the to the area of 11th and F around 7:40 pm where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and no arrests have been made.

The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviewing witnesses. This investigation is ongoing. LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence.

Anyone with information can call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.