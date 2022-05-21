Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Outside of Downtown Bar

(KFOR Lincoln May 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.
At this time, no arrests have been made. The LPD Crime Scene Investigations unit is currently processing the scene for forensic evidence. Video evidence has already been collected and is currently being reviewed by investigators. O Street from 11th to 12th Streets will be closed through the morning as we process the scene. Please avoid the area if possible.
This investigation is ongoing, and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. We encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.