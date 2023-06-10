Lincoln Police Investigating Overnight Fatality Accident 56th & A Streets

(KFOR Lincoln, NE June 10, 2023) The Lincoln Police Department is currently investigating a fatality accident which occurred near the intersection of south 56th and A streets. On June 10th 2023, at approximately 4:13 AM, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south 56th and A streets on report of an accident. Upon arrival they located two vehicles which appeared to have collided in the intersection. One driver, a male from Lincoln, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. The other driver, a male from Lincoln, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection will be closed for some time, and we are asking members of the public to use alternate routes until notified.