Lincoln Police Kept Busy With Fireworks Complaint Calls

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE July 3, 2021) The Lincoln Police department kept busy through the overnight hours with a large number of fireworks complaints calls. Sgt. Eric Messersmith told KFOR News that over 70 calls were received since the beginning of Friday. He added that none of the latest calls involved injuries. Fireworks can be used legally until 11 tonight (Saturday) and from 8 am to Midnight Sunday July 4th.
The City’s Uncle Sam Jam celebration will be held at Oak Lake Park Saturday July 3rd. Food vendors will open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. It’s a free celebration, scheduled for Saturday, so that families can attend in addition to having their own celebrations at home.