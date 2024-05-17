Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Deadly Hit-and-Run

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 16)—An arrest was made Thursday night in connection to Tuesday night’s deadly hit-and-run in north Lincoln.

In a release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say 22-year-old Cindy Martinez turned herself in at the Lancaster County Jail and was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury or death accident.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 8:30pm Tuesday in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway, where a passerby said they found someone lying in the street unconscious. Paramedics and first responders performed lifesaving measures on 22-year-old Alejandro Murillo of Lincoln. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LPD investigators have interviewed people with knowledge of the incident and reviewed evidence. The investigation determined Murillo was struck by a vehicle being driven by Martinez, the mother of his child, and her subsequent actions behind the wheel led to his death.

The investigation is ongoing.