Lincoln Police Officer Assaulted
(KFOR NEWS February 26, 2020) A Lincoln Police officer was kicked in the chest while making an arrest at 25th and J Street.
Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers stopped 35 year old, Renae Lawson of Lincoln for an outstanding warrant, but she refused to cooperate, kicking an officer in the chest. Lawson went to jail for resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and her outstanding warrant. the officer did not require medical attention.
