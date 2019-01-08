Lincoln Police Officer Cited for Alcohol Violation

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Investigators cited 26 year old Scott Bierle for procuring alcohol for a minor and 19 year old Mercedees Smith for minor in possession of alcohol. Bierle, a Lincoln Police Officer, and Smith are in a dating relationship.

On December 21, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister contacted Sheriff Wagner with information that a Lincoln Police Officer may have provided alcohol to a minor and asked if the Sheriff’s Office would conduct an investigation into the potential criminal violation while the Lincoln Police Department conducted their internal investigation.

The criminal investigation revealed off-duty Lincoln Police Officers gathered at a local bar on December 16, 2018 in which Bierle purchased alcohol for Smith. Wagner said there is no indication that any other Lincoln Police Officers who were present were responsible for any criminal violations. Also, that there is no indication Smith was intoxicated or was subjected to any unwelcome conduct.

Bierle has since been placed on modified duty.

Bierle and Smith are scheduled to appear in Lancaster County Court February 13, 2019.

Bliemeister issued a statement about the investigation:

“This investigation began when Lincoln Police Officers came forward with information of a potential criminal violation by a co-worker, at a Lincoln bar where we have enforcement responsibilities. The employees that brought the information forward, did what is right and what is expected for members of the law enforcement profession. In order to ensure separation between the criminal and administrative investigations, an internal affairs investigation began after the citations were issued. The criminal justice system and our internal processes will continue, ultimately determining responsibility for actions in contrast the mission and values of our agency. “

