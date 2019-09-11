Lincoln Police Seeking Missing Woman
Furnished by Lincoln Police
28-year-old Patricia M. Dean was reported missing and Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. She was scheduled for a doctors appointment this morning because she is close to her pregnancy due date. She did not show up for the appointment, and her parents reported she is “mildly Autistic with cognitive difficulties”. The search is further complicated because neither Police nor her parents have a home address for the woman because she is listed as transient. They also are unsure what she was last wearing so they don’t have a description beyond the picture shown above. LPD officers are actively searching various locations throughout the city,
Anyone with information on Patricia Dean’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.