Lincoln Police Track Stolen Credit Card

(KFOR NEWS December 20, 2021) Tis the season to never leave your shopping cart unattended.
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS a 66 year old woman was shopping at HyVee, 7151 Stacy Lane, on Friday morning, when she briefly left her grocery cart unattended. When she returned, her wallet was missing.
Capt. Hubka said less than 30 minutes later, a $5,500 purchase was recorded on her credit card at Sam’s Club. Investigators are using store surveillance video for clues.
