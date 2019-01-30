Lincoln Public Schools Call Off Wednesday Classes

Lincoln Public Schools is canceling school for Wednesday in the face of the Wind Chill Advisory.

“A decision to cancel classes in inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff” said LPS spokesperson Mary Kay Roth. “We are canceling school on Wednesday due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills that are impacting our community Tuesday evening, and will continue Wednesday.”

Lows Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are expected to dip to 9 degrees below zero – and wind chills of 25 degrees below zero are anticipated. The National Weather Service warns that a wind chill of minus 20 degrees can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

“Lincoln Public Schools is cautious in decisions that involve canceling school” said Roth. “School officials are taking into account children walking to school, waiting for the bus, students of all ages outdoors in this kind of dangerously cold weather.”

