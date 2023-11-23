Lincoln Public Schools Sees Growth In State Test Scores

(KFOR Lincoln November 23, 2023) Every fall, the Nebraska Department of Education and Lincoln Public Schools releases accountability data to the community. While several pieces of data are released once a year, there are many opportunities throughout the school year to assist schools and teachers in checking student progress, making adjustments and helping students get on track for success.

Measure of Academic Progress (MAP)

Like many other Nebraska school districts, LPS uses Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) Growth tests in reading and math during the fall and winter, and the mandatory statewide NSCAS Growth tests at the end of the school year. The MAP Growth tests provide information about LPS student achievement in reading and math compared to

the national norm group. It also gives schools information about individual students and their individual growth between the two MAP testing events.

LPS officials released their Fall 2023 MAP data, and they continue to be above the national average in both reading and math.

LPS MAP DATA – FALL 2023

LPS MAP ELA Percentile Rank LPS MAP Math Percentile Rank Grade 4 64 55 Grade 5 64 52 Grade 6 62 57 Grade 7 64 64 Grade 8 60 60

NSCAS Growth

The Nebraska Department of Education recently released the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCASS) Growth assessments data for all schools in Nebraska. This information is then used as part of the Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) for schools. The purpose of the NSCAS Growth assessments is to determine whether students are proficient on Nebraska state standards in reading, math and science.

Grades 3-8

LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS NSCAS GROWTH ASSESSMENTS FOR 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

2023 Elementary: Percent Proficient ELA Math Science Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 5 State 62% 55% 57% 58% 58% 65% 76% LPS 63% 59% 57% 56% 55% 63% 73%

2023 Middle School: Percent Proficient ELA Math Science Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 Grade 8 State 55% 54% 63% 57% 65% 61% 64% LPS 58% 57% 64% 55% 66% 59% 60%

Graduation Rate

LPS and NDE use different formulas for evaluating and assessing the high school graduation rate in the school district. For more than 25 years, LPS has followed the general rule of calculating on-time graduation rates for students who start as ninth graders in the school district and graduate in four years on time.

The Nebraska Department of Education calculates the graduation rate using any student who was enrolled in an LPS high school at any point during high school, even if they enrolled for the last semester of their senior year.

For the class of 2023, the LPS graduation rate stayed at 83.9%, and saw growth in several areas targeted by the All Means All action plan.