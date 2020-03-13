Lincoln Public Schools to Cancel Classes March 16-22
Out of an abundance of caution in the interest of public health and safety, Lincoln Public Schools has decided to cancel all student classes and activities in all LPS schools during the week of March 16-22. This includes all practices, rehearsals and competitions being held during that time. All staff are being asked to report for duty on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (March 16-18).
This decision allows the administration and staff to make additional plans and decisions about the remainder of the school year regarding the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We know that any decision we make greatly impacts students, staff, families and our community. This is a decision we do not take lightly,” said Steve Joel, superintendent. “With many students, staff and families returning to Lincoln after traveling during spring break, this decision allows everyone an extra week to follow the health department’s recommendations of social distancing while self monitoring for symptoms.”
Lincoln Public Schools will provide updates on further plans for the remainder of the semester on Friday, March 20. LPS staff will continue to work with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska government officials and the City of Lincoln to determine the best course of action.
