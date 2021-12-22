Lincoln Public Schools To Keep Mask Mandate In Effect

Lincoln, NE (December 21, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez announced Tuesday afternoon that the Directed Health Measure, including the county-wide mask mandate, will be allowed to expire at 11:59 P.M. Thursday night. Lopez said the mandate was extended another month past Thanksgiving primarily to give parents an added opportunity to take advantage of the latest change by the Centers for Disease Control. Just before Thanksgiving, the CDC gave its approval to vaccinations for 5-11 year olds.
Lopez made it clear, however, that individual businesses and organizations are free to maintain masking requirements, even with no mandate from the City or County.
A Statement from LPS issued Tuesday afternoon, after the announcement from Lopez, read as follows:
“At LPS, we appreciate the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and their continued guidance as we navigate the pandemic.
We understand there are questions about how Lincoln Public Schools will move forward with our protocols as we have to consider the health and well being of over 8,000 staff members and 41,000 students that are required to be in our buildings during the school day. Our goal has been and continues to be to keep students and staff safe and in school.
For now, Lincoln Public Schools will continue to require face coverings for everyone inside all LPS buildings.”
