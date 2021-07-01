Lincoln Public Schools Will Seek Normal Operations In Fall Term

Lincoln, NE (July 1, 2021) It’s still over a month before the beginning of School, but Superintendent Steve Joel has released his plan for the Fall Semester, saying parents need to be able to plan and make decisions. He did so, however, warning that changes might be needed. (READ THE FULL PLAN AT THE END OF THIS STORY)
“We feel like we’ve got the best information today, to make the best decisions today, but understanding that conditions are going to change and we have to be very fluid.”
Joel said the Delta Variant of the Corona Virus is one factor that might cause major changes. He said it’s likely to become more widespread in Lincoln, but added that right now it isn’t.
” We can’t make decisions on what might happen” he said. “We have to make decisions based on what’s in front of us today. That’s why if, in two weeks, the Delta Variant is running rampant in Lincoln we’re going to have to re-think this.”
The guidelines issued Thursday are as follows:
3.) Students
3.) Students
4.) Staff
4.) Staff
5.) Volunteers and Visitors – During the school day
5.) Volunteers and Visitors – During the school day
6.) Transportation – Buses
Following the CDC requirement for public transportation:
6.) Transportation – Buses
Joel asked parents and other interested members of the community to provide any feedback, suggestions or comments on the proposed 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan by Friday, July 9.
READ THE COMPLETE LPS PLAN BELOW
Please provide any feedback, suggestions or comments on the proposed 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan by Friday, July 9. [LINK TO FEEDBACK FORM]
The finalized 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan will be posted on July 15, 2021 and will go into effect on August 2, 2021.
Lincoln Public Schools continues to work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) to develop plans for school operations. We gather information from various sources including the local health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Nebraska Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education to draft our 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan. Adjustments are made based on local community conditions and feedback received from various groups. This work will be ongoing as new research emerges and more guidance is provided to the school district.
We will continue to review and update this webpage and communicate any changes to our plan and protocols through this website, email and social media. Lincoln Public Schools will adjust protocols as necessary due to changes in conditions. During the 2021-2022 school year, protocols may change for a specific school building, program, classroom or settings based on cases, contact tracing, community conditions and risk of spread.
The LPS 2021-22 Safe Return Plan was last revised July 1, 2021, and last reviewed July 1, 2021.
Staff, students and visitors entering any LPS facility are expected to conduct a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms every day prior to arriving.
Every day ask yourself or your student the following screening questions PRIOR to entering an LPS building:
Do you have one of the following?
Do you have two or more of the following? (lasting more than 24 hours without a known cause)
Have you had contact with COVID-19?
If you answered YES to ANY of the above questions, do NOT go into an LPS building. Instead:
Get tested for COVID-19
The Lincoln Public Schools plan for face coverings is based on current community conditions and recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Please note: The requirement for face coverings may change if there is an identified high risk of spread within the community, school building, program or classroom.
Students
Staff**
Volunteers and Visitors** – During the school day
** Vaccination status is based on a self-identified system. Proof of vaccination may be required in individual circumstances. According to the CDC, in general people are considered fully vaccinated:
Transportation – Buses
Drivers, paraprofessionals and passengers (students and staff) MUST wear face coverings on all school buses (this includes activity and athletic buses).*
*Drivers do not need to wear a face covering if they are the only person on the bus.
When wearing a face covering:
Face covering exemptions
Students, staff and visitors will be encouraged to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer will be available in classrooms and multiple locations throughout the building when hand washing isn’t easily accessible.
Custodial staff will clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in common areas and classrooms as needed and at the end of the day.
We will continue to keep everyone as physically distanced from others by maintaining three to six feet whenever possible. Any distance makes a difference and we will space out individuals as far as we can, where and when we can. Desks will be placed as far apart as possible.
Our Operations Department will continue with fresh air practices in alignment with recommendations from ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and the CDC (Center for Disease Control).
Elementary
Secondary
Volunteers and visitors are welcome in our school buildings*. All guests must perform the self-screening for symptoms prior to entering a building and adhere to the face covering protocols.
For volunteers and visitors who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are OPTIONAL. For volunteers and visitors during the school day who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are REQUIRED.
Please note: The requirement for face coverings may change if there is an identified high risk of spread within the community, school building, program or classroom.
Under Title 173 of the Nebraska Administrative Code, each school or school district in Nebraska is required to keep the immunization history of the students enrolled on file. If your child has received the COVID-19 vaccine, we ask that you please provide us a copy of the information by emailing a copy of the vaccination card to your school nurse. If your child has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, there is nothing you need to do.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department provides the following information about the COVID-19 vaccine:
Everyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Sign up and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. For registration and scheduling assistance call 402-441-8006.
For more information about safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and answers to common questions, please see the helpful resources below:
Learn more on the LLCHD website at: https://app.lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19/vaccine.htm.
School buildings will be considered for vaccination clinics based on recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Information about vaccination clinics held at school will be shared with families ahead of time via email.
Hand sanitizer and cleaner will be provided for each bus. Transportation staff will clean high touch surfaces on the bus at the end of each day.
Quarantine and Exclusion requirements are established in consultation and at the direction of the Lincoln Lancaster Health Department.
Vaccinated individuals identified as a close contact WITHOUT symptoms will need to self-monitor for symptoms and are not required to quarantine as long as they remain symptom free.
Unvaccinated individuals identified as close contacts WITHOUT symptoms can return to work or school:
All close contacts WITH symptoms still need to quarantine for the full 14 days, even with a negative test result.
The Remote Learning Program will not be an option for quarantined students or students with an extended absence. Extended absences from in-person school will be handled as they were prior to the pandemic. It is the responsibility of the student to contact their teachers and make up work which has been missed because of any absence. The school staff will support the student’s initiative to make up work missed.
Students and staff with direct exposure and identified as a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case that needs to self-monitor or self-quarantine will be contacted directly.
The community can view positive case numbers across Lincoln Public Schools with the dashboard provided online.
Homebound Services
If a student has a medical need that prevents them from attending school in person, the parent should contact the special education administrator at their child’s school to request more information about Homebound Services.
Accommodations
If a parent wants special COVID accommodations to be implemented, the parent should contact the school’s special education administrator to set up a meeting to discuss options.
Prekindergarten Classrooms
Prekindergarten classrooms will follow pre-pandemic protocols. During the 2021-2022 school year, protocols may change for a specific school building, program, classroom or settings based on cases, contact tracing, community conditions and risk of spread.
All Home Visits
When there is a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a home, LPS staff are not permitted to return to the home until:
Early Intervention Services
Parental preference to continue virtual service delivery due to ease and convenience is no longer allowable due to federal requirements to provide Early Intervention Services within natural environments. A family can only choose to utilize virtual service delivery during the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Status if the child’s fragile/serious medical condition requires additional health protections. Because the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in Nebraska has ended, Early Intervention Services must return to in-person service provision for all children/families. Your child’s Services Coordinator will contact you about returning to in-person services. Please contact the Early Childhood Office at 402-436-1995 with additional questions.
Learn more about the 2021-22 Remote Learning Program here.
Note: The Remote Learning Program will not be an option for quarantined students or students with an extended absence. Extended absences from in-person school will be handled as they were prior to the pandemic. It is the responsibility of the student to contact their teachers and make up work which has been missed because of any absence. The school staff will support the student’s initiative to make up work missed.
We will communicate with Remote Learning Program families directly about meal needs and distribution.