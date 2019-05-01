Lincoln Ranked Top 3 in Nation for UPLNK App Success

Lincoln has been named third in the nation with communities more than 150,000 residents with successful use of the SeeClickFix data management platform. So far this year, Lincoln residents have logged 7,231 requests for non-emergency City services through the UPLNK phone app or website.

The City partnered with SeeClick Fix to create UPLNK, an update of the City’s Action Center, which has been in use since 2005. More than 300 U.S. cities now use the SeeClickFix platform.

Of the requests received by Lincoln residents this year, 5,666 or 78 percent have been resolved. That’s the fifth highest ranking among SeeClickFix users.

“Lincoln’s high engagement ranking shows that UPLNK is an effective way for residents to help City government keep our community the best it can be,” said Lin Quenzer, City Ombudsman. “This app has proven to be great method of alerting City staff to issues such as potholes, streetlight problems, downed tree limbs and many other non-emergency, quality of life concerns.”

