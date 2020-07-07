      Weather Alert

Lincoln Ranks #10 Best Overall For 1st Time Home Buyers

Jul 7, 2020 @ 9:18am
(Dream) house for sale sign on white background - hi-res digital image

(KFOR NEWS  July 7, 2020)   With mortgage interest rates hitting record lows but many Americans struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers, as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the most favorable housing markets for first-time buyers, WalletHub took the pulse of real estate in 300 cities of varying sizes using 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to real-estate tax rate to property-crime rate.

Buying a First Home in Lincoln (1=Best; 150=Avg.):

  • 53rd – Housing Affordability
  • 48th – Cost of Living
  • 93rd – Rent-to-Price Ratio
  • 150th – Property-Crime Rate
  • 35th – Total Home-Energy Cost

Lincoln ranks No. 10 overall and No. 7 among midsize cities. 

