Lincoln Ranks #10 Best Overall For 1st Time Home Buyers
(Dream) house for sale sign on white background - hi-res digital image
(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2020) With mortgage interest rates hitting record lows but many Americans struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers, as well as accompanying videos.
To determine the most favorable housing markets for first-time buyers, WalletHub took the pulse of real estate in 300 cities of varying sizes using 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to real-estate tax rate to property-crime rate.
Buying a First Home in Lincoln (1=Best; 150=Avg.):
- 53rd – Housing Affordability
- 48th – Cost of Living
- 93rd – Rent-to-Price Ratio
- 150th – Property-Crime Rate
- 35th – Total Home-Energy Cost
Lincoln ranks No. 10 overall and No. 7 among midsize cities.
