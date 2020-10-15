Lincoln Reports 33rd Death From Covid 19
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
Lincoln, NE (October 15, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33. The individual was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to the man’s family and friends.
The Health Department reports 111 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,825. Lincoln and Lancaster County have averaged 87 new cases per day over the past 15 days.
The website COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov contains a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,380 to 3,439
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 8.6 percent to 8.7 percent
- State – remains at 10.3 percent
- National – remains at 7.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 48 with 23 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading