Lincoln Reports Highest One Day Total Of Corona Virus Cases So Far
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 9 cases of Covid 19 Thursday morning, and 35 more Thursday afternoon, for a total of 44 lab confirmed cases.
“We have added additional contact tracing to our fight against the virus” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “Without the contact tracing we won’t be able to hold down the spread of the Corona Virus.” She said Lincoln’s “Positivity Rate” has increased from 3.6% to 6.2% over the past week. That figure measures the percentage of Covid 19 tests that return as positive.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said it’s especially important now to stay home and avoid contact with others if feeling ill. “Our Lincoln Residents have done an amazing job of flattening the curve” she said, “but we cannot let down our guard.” She urged all residents to stay home if feeling ill, wear a mask when outside, and practice good personal hygiene such as washing hands frequently.