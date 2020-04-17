Lincoln Reports Virus Case #63
County City Health Director Pat Lopez
Lincoln’s total of confirmed Covid 19 cases rose to 63 today. City County Health Director Pat Lopez said the latest case is community acquired, meaning that the source of the infection is not apparent and cannot be traced. Lopez urged all who have flu-like symptoms, or who believe they may have the virus, to get tested. Anyone who feels they need a test should first receive a referral from a family doctor or take an online screening on the website of CHI or Bryan Health.
Nebraska now has 1087 confirmed cases of Covid 19, with 24 reported deaths. Hall County has the greatest number of cases with 268 as of the latest report.