Lincoln Sears Store To Close

The Sears store at the Gateway Shopping Center in Lincoln will close in 2019, the company announced on Thursday.

According to a release by Sears Holdings, the company plans to close 80 Sears and Kmarts around the country in March, in an attempt to “accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”

The release said the employees of the 80 stores have been informed of the closure.

The Sears in Lincoln is located at 6400 O Street.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year and closed a number of stores in early November. Financial observers say it has been hurt by online shopping, and many predict it will be sold if a qualified bidder doesn’t step forward to buy it.