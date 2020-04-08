Lincoln Sees First Covid 19 Death
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. (File photo Courtesy of LNK-TV)
Lincoln (April 8, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called it “a somber moment for the community”. She acknowledged Lincoln’s first death due to Corona Virus. He was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized at the time of his diagnosis. His case was “community acquired”. with the point of exposure not identified.
Five new lab-confirmed cases were reported in Lincoln today, bringing the City total to 39. The cases were three women in their 40s, 50s and 60s and two men in their 40s and 50s. All five cases were community acquired. Of the 39 total cases, 18 are community spread, 19 are travel related, and two acquired COVID-19 from someone in their household.
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is now monitoring 110 individuals. Lancaster County reports 1,196 negative tests and 39 positives with 16 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 13 deaths.
The Mayor also asked again that residents maintain social distancing, including in City Parks. She said many team sports, involving contact, are still going on in Parks. Omaha’s Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday closed all 250 of that City’s Parks, and Gaylor Baird said she hopes that isn’t needed in Lincoln.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.