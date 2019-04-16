Lincoln Selected for Skilled Immigrant and Refugee Initiative

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development announced Tuesday that Lincoln has been chosen to participate in a national program that helps provide opportunities for skilled immigrants find employment in the community.

Lincoln’s New Americans Task Force has been selected as one of eight participating communities and states for World Education Services (WES) and its Global Talent Bridge program in 2019.

The Task Force brings together all agencies focused on immigrants and refugees to coordinate resources and efforts.

Overall, the goal is to address gaps in the area’s workforce while also making the area more attractive and welcoming to immigrants, which then increases the talent pool and fills jobs. LPED Director of Workforce Development, Bryan Seck, is excited to link area employers with skilled people from all over the globe who have decided to forge a new path in Lincoln.

“This effort will help us re-connect our newest immigrant and refugee neighbors to their skills and professions. I cannot wait to get started on this work and help a person who was a doctor, machinist, or lawyer in their home country practice their trade in Lincoln,” said Seck.

WES will oversee the program and provide customized technical assistance to further and enhance the integration of skilled immigrants into the workforce. Each community in this year’s program receives hands-on-coaching, advising and web-based seminars from WES’ Global Talent Bridge team on how to maximize immigrant professional integration.

