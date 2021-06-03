Lincoln Senior Centers Re-opening To Public

Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2021) Aging Partners Senior Centers will begin reopening to the public June 10. The senior centers have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We are very excited and look forward to welcoming back all of our senior center patrons,” said Aging Partners Director Randall S. Jones. “The past year has been a very trying time for everyone, especially older adults. We appreciate everyone’s patience and anticipate a great opportunity to reconnect friends as well as help form new friendships.”
Schedules for the Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County are as follows:
Open beginning June 10
Open the week of June 14
Aging Partners also announced the Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St., 402-441-7575, is now open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fitness Center opened on an appointment-only basis in early May.
Lunch will be served with reservations required two days in advance by calling your preferred location. Aging Partners Senior Centers offer a variety of activities and entertainment including trips, shows, games, presentations, and information on Aging Partners programs and services.
More information on Aging Partners is available at 402-441-7070 or aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
