Lincoln Snow Emergency Begins At Noon Saturday
10/11 NOW
(Lincoln, NE February 6, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at noon today, Saturday, February 6. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Parking will also be banned on the odd side of residential streets.
60 crews are currently plowing arterial streets. Residential plowing is scheduled to begin at noon today and may take up to 24 hours to complete. Use the Snow Fighting Map to follow plowing progress at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
Arterial streets are snow-covered. Drivers should expect slippery conditions. Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.