Lincoln residents are reminded that the snow removal district parking ban is no longer in effect.

Where allowed, parking is now permitted in the City’s eight snow removal districts. Those include streets in Downtown and the Haymarket; University Place; Havelock; Bethany; College View; 11th and “G”; 17th and Washington; and 25th and Sumner.

Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

READ MORE: New Fire Truck Arrives In Lincoln