Lincoln South Beltway On Faster Track

Governor Ricketts on Monday will be joined by Lincoln Mayor, Chris Beutler and Lincoln Senators, Mike Hilgers and Suzanne Geist, and Nebraska Department of Transportation Director, Kyle Schneweis to announce an accelerated delivery process and timeline for the 11-mile, Lincoln South Beltway. In December, transportation officials said construction was set to begin in 2020. The South Beltway is a planned 4-lane expressway south of Lincoln which will link Highway 77 and Highway 2 to divert truck traffic around Lincoln. It’ll take 5 to 7 years to complete.

