Lincoln Southeast Principal Retires
(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2020) Lincoln Southeast High School Principal, Brent Toalson, is retiring at the end of August. His message is posted on the Lincoln Public Schools website:
Dear Southeast families,
I want to share with you an important decision I made recently about my future at LSE.
For family reasons, I have decided to retire from LPS at the end of August, and step down from my principal position at the end of June. During the months of July and August, I will help the new principal with the transition and assist Southeast staff as they prepare for the start of the new school year.
This was a very difficult decision for me. I love working at Southeast High School and have many great memories of my years as a teacher and principal. I care deeply about LSE, our staff and our students and their families. Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and all that we have been through this year, I am very sensitive to the timing of my decision, which makes it even more difficult for me. As difficult as this decision is, I know that I am making the right decision for my family.
Lincoln Public Schools is beginning the search process for the next principal. More information will be shared with you this summer as it becomes available.
It truly has been a privilege to be the principal of Lincoln Southeast High School the last eight years.
Take care and Go Knights!
Brent Toalson
Principal
