Lincoln State Senator Introduces Rental Assistance Fund Amendment

(KFOR News Lincoln NE February 12, 2022) Dozens of Nebraskans are calling for an amendment at the State Capitol which would require Governor Pete Ricketts to accept a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance. Gov. Ricketts told Nebraskans last week the state doesn’t need it. Our media partner https: 1011now.com reports many people who spoke on Friday told senators otherwise. Lincoln Senator Matt Hansen introduced Amendment 1737 Friday afternoon. It would require Gov. Ricketts to apply for the $120 million ERA 2 funds by the March 30 Deadline.
Nebraska got $200 million in the first round of Emergency Rental Assistance, known as ERA 1, in 2020. They kept $158 million and distributed the rest to Lincoln, Omaha, Lancaster and Douglas counties. As of Friday, the state has distributed nearly $15 million of that money to renters, given it to Lincoln, Omaha, Lancaster or Douglas Counties and sent nearly $12 million back. They have $32 million left that has to be spent by September 2022.
Both Hansen and Omaha Senator Justin Wayne said this amendment would be a priority for them moving forward but no votes were held yet. Hansen said it would need to be expedited as the deadline to apply for ERA 2 is in late March.