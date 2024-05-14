Lincoln Teen Accused in March Robbery

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 14)—New information about a police presence on Tuesday morning down the street from Lincoln Northeast High School.

According to Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas, this apparently stemmed from a robbery back on March 3rd at Peter Pan Park, where a 15-year-old male was robbed of $60. It turns out through follow up that police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Malikii Barnes, who is also wanted in another incident outside of Lincoln. A search warrant was served.

The warrant was served at a home near 64th and Baldwin, where Barnes was taken into custody. He was arrested for several offenses, including robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and attempted first-degree assault.

An email sent from Lincoln Public Schools to parents of students at Northeast High School, confirming that students and staff were safe during the lockdown.