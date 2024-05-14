KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lincoln Teen Accused in March Robbery

May 14, 2024 5:07PM CDT
Share
Lincoln Teen Accused in March Robbery
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 14)—New information about a police presence on Tuesday morning down the street from Lincoln Northeast High School. 

According to Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas, this apparently stemmed from a robbery back on March 3rd at Peter Pan Park, where a 15-year-old male was robbed of $60.  It turns out through follow up that police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Malikii Barnes, who is also wanted in another incident outside of Lincoln.  A search warrant was served.

The warrant was served at a home near 64th and Baldwin, where Barnes was taken into custody.  He was arrested for several offenses, including robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and attempted first-degree assault. 

An email sent from Lincoln Public Schools to parents of students at Northeast High School, confirming that students and staff were safe during the lockdown.

 

Copy of an email sent to parents of Lincoln Northeast High School students on Tuesday, May 15, 2024. (Courtesy of LPS)

 

Lincoln News