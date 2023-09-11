Lincoln Teen Accused of Assaulting Clerk, Biting Nurse

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–An 18-year-old trying to pour gasoline in a paper cup is accused of assaulting a convenience store employee and a nurse.

Lincoln Police say this happened last Friday afternoon at the Casey’s off of 13th and “F”, when the employee confronted Nyabuoy Jud about using a paper cup to hold the fuel. Jud allegedly followed the worker back into the store and threw a cigarette display at her.

Another employee tried to intervene but was punched, according to Sgt. Vollmer. A third employee stepped in and used pepper spray on Jud to break up the fight. Jud was found by officers in the parking lot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. While there, Jud allegedly spit on an officer and bit a nurse in the abdomen.

After being checked out at the hospital, Jud was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault of a health care professional, among several charges.