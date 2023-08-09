Lincoln Teen Arrested On Weapon, Drug and Theft Charges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 9)–Early Wednesday morning, an officer observed a stolen 2011 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of the U-STOP at 1301 South Street. According to Lincoln Police, the vehicle had been reported stolen from the 1500 block of Sioux Street on Saturday.

While officers were checking the vehicle for occupants, a male ran from the front of the store. Officers gave chase and caught the male in a nearby alley. The male was identified as 15-years-of-age.

A personal use amount of marijuana was located in his possession along with a tablet of suspected ecstasy.

Pursuing officers further located a Bersa .380 handgun laying in the middle of the alley. The male was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center at the direction of Juvenile Probation.