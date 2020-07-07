Lincoln Teen Suspected To Be Involved In Rash of Recent Burglaries
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–A 14-year-old that was reported missing back in early June is suspected of being involved in a string of recent burglaries, Lincoln Police said on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the 14-year-old was seen by police trying to hide in a car in southwest Lincoln, but he took off for his mother’s house, where he was later caught by officers and arrested for two counts of burglary and outstanding arrest warrant charges. He was also ticketed for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
According to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, on June 2, officers responded to Travelodge Hotel looking for a 14-year old who had been reported missing the day before. Hotel staff told responding officers they would keep a lookout for the teen. Then early on June 3, hotel staff heard a noise in the Zeppelin Bar and Grill attached to the hotel. Bonkiewicz the clerk noticed two people inside the restaurant, one of them being the 14-year old police were looking for.
Later that morning, officers got an alarm call at Super C near 27th and Ticonderoga Drive and found the front door shattered. Bonkiewicz says five bottles of alcohol had been stolen. Surveillance footage from the gas station identified the missing 14-year old as the suspect. He adds that investigators think the teen is tied to other burglary cases in Lincoln within the last few weeks.
Then on June 16, a woman reported that her car was broken into along S 11th Street, in south Lincoln, and was missing her ID and credit cards. Bonkiewicz said the card had been used at Walmart near 27th and Superior that morning. After reviewing security footage, officers found that the 14-year old was the suspect.