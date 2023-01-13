Lincoln Trail-A-Thon Challenge 2023

(KFOR NEWS January 13, 2023) LINCOLN – The Lincoln Trail-A-Thon challenge is back for 2023.

Sponsored by the Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN), the Lincoln Trail-A-Thon is a challenge to ride a bike, run, walk or jog all the trails within the Lincoln city limits in 2023. When you finish, you will have covered over 92 miles of trails.

When you register, you will receive a Lincoln Trail-A-Thon pair of socks. Then when you complete half of the routes, you will receive a second pair of socks! (Socks will be available in February). For the kiddos who sign up, they will receive a bike bell and bike reflector. All participants who finish all 12 routes by December 31, 2023, will be entered into a drawing for a prize package worth over $100 (prize package to be announced later).

There are 12 monthly trail routes you can finish in any order. As you complete each route, you will record your progress. Each month we will send out an email with an update on everyone’s progress. This fun challenge was started to inspire individuals – yes, we mean YOU – to be healthier by getting outdoors to enjoy the amazing trails system in Lincoln.

But even more, it is to GIVE back, EXPLORE new trails and CONQUER a common goal. While Trail-A-Thon is a self-directed, family-friendly event, once you complete the 92 miles you will feel like you have conquered the challenge, and you won’t be alone. You will also have bragging rights, and we will do it together!

The cost is $25 for anyone 19 years or older; or $10 for ages 6-18. All proceeds go to building trails in Lincoln. To register click on www.gptn.org/lincolntrailathon. For more information on the Lincoln Trail-A-Thon, contact Dena Noe at 402-770-0032.

