Lincoln Transit Offers Special Discounts for Young Riders
Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2021) Lincoln’s StarTran bus service is now offering a summer StarPass at no charge for riders ages five through 18. The StarPass is valid from May 26 through August 31 and includes special discounts from 21 participating sponsors such as Runza, Cycle Works and Marcus Theatres.
“We want to help families recover from the pandemic by offering the StarPass at no cost this year,” said Transit Manager Mike Davis. “We are happy to be able to continue providing safe transportation for youth as we cautiously move forward.”
The StarPass is available in three ways:
- Visit the StarTran office at 710 “J” Street, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays
- Pick up a pass at one of the outlet locations listed at lincoln.ne.gov/starpass.
- Pick up a StarPass on the bus from 5:15 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. weekdays, 5:55 a.m. to 7:05 p.m. Saturdays
For more information about the StarPass and StarTran service visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
