Lincoln Transportation And Utilities Prepares For Potential Winter Storms

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 6) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Friday announced crews are ready to respond to potential winter storms beginning Sunday, January 7.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch effective from 9 p.m. Sunday, January 7, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 9. Snow accumulation up to seven inches is possible.

“LTU plans its winter operations procedures according to National Weather Service forecasts,” said Tim Byrne, Maintenance Operations and Fleet Services Manager. “With the potential for a significant winter storm, our snowfighters are on standby and ready to respond. Our winter operations team is committed to ensuring the safety of our community’s daily transportation needs. We will do everything we can to get people where they need to go safely.”

Byrne reminded residents to use the online Snowplow Tracker at lincoln.ne.gov/snow when considering making snow-related service requests. All snowfighting vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking devices. During winter storms, residents may do the following:

Watch – Watch for the storm to end. Crews are better able to respond to resident service requests after a storm has passed and arterial and emergency streets have been serviced.

– Watch for the storm to end. Crews are better able to respond to resident service requests after a storm has passed and arterial and emergency streets have been serviced. Review – Review the Snowplow Tracker at lincoln.ne.gov/snow to monitor snowplowing progress. Please pause requests unless your service area is shaded in dark green, which means it has been serviced, inspected and approved. If your service area is not shaded in dark green, crews are still plowing and may solve your issue soon.

– Review the Snowplow Tracker at lincoln.ne.gov/snow to monitor snowplowing progress. Please pause requests unless your service area is shaded in dark green, which means it has been serviced, inspected and approved. If your service area is not shaded in dark green, crews are still plowing and may solve your issue soon. Request – Make a service request. Please submit requests to UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov if your service area is shaded in dark green but requires additional attention.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather conditions. Tips and reminders include:

Stock vehicles with winter roadside kits that include ice melt, small shovel, flashlight, blankets and handwarmers.

If your vehicle becomes stuck on ice/snow, stay with the vehicle until it can be moved.

If it is not safe to stay with your vehicle, call the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency number at 402-441-6000.

Wait to file police reports if there is no urgency.

If you have an emergency, dial 911 and officers will respond.

Inspect your furnace and change filters.

Replace batteries in fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Do not leave candles, fireplaces, and space heaters unattended.

Remove snow from around fire hydrants. Please dig around the hydrant and shovel a path directly to it.

Residents who are unable to shovel or snow blow their property or sidewalks are encouraged to make plans with family members, friends, or neighbors. The Snow Angels Program, a volunteer group who assist neighbors with shoveling/snow blowing their properties is also available. Additional volunteers are needed. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/SnowAngels to sign up and learn more.

LTU Winter Operations information and updates will be shared through the media, on Facebook and Twitter, and through the City’s Winter Operation email updates. To sign up for emailed updates, and for more winter operations information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/snow.

StarTran reminds residents to dress appropriately for outdoor conditions, wait eight feet back from the bus stop and street to avoid snow spray, and plan for potential route delays throughout the storm. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/StarTran for bus route information.

Residents are encouraged track snow plow and winter storm operations at lincoln.ne.gov/snow and by following @LTULNK on X and @LTULincoln on Facebook.